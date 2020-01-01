Reserve 5th Element
by HarvestWrite a review
Available in store only
- at RISE Bethesda
- Closed until 11:00 AM
- 18.7 miles away
About this product
Reserve 5th Element by Harvest
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
5th Element
Elemental Seeds crossed Blackberry with All Spark OG to create this impressive strain. 5th Element produces huge yields of sticky buds that feature a powerful earthy, lemony smell and flavor. The effects are quite strong with a good mix of cerebral and body highs.