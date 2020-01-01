 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
G6

by HeadStash Only

About this product

This is a heavy hitting strain that has deep hues of purple, pink and orange. Consistently testing at or above 25% THC it is a great yielding plant. The smoke is smooth with noticeable anti anxiety properties with an energetic side that helps to avoid any couch lock. This is a strain that never gets old !!!

About this brand

Born in the San Francisco Bay Area. The HeadStash brand was created specifically for Cannaisseur's & First time smokers alike, in the sense that we take serious pride in the products we provide. We believe in being a Brand you can trust with quality, consistency & passion for the plant we all love. Specializing in the cultivation of "Craft Cannabis", And with decades of experience, We spend everyday focused on the end result because we smoke too! We have built relationships with some of the Bay Areas most respected Breeders & Cannabis Companies as we continue to search for the best available strains to share with the world. Ask for HeadStash in your favorite shop & follow us on instagram for new drops & updates. Friends Don't Let Friends Smoke Reggie! #HeadStashOnly