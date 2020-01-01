Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$17.00
Pickup 53.4 miles away
$50.00MSRP
This is a heavy hitting strain that has deep hues of purple, pink and orange. Consistently testing at or above 25% THC it is a great yielding plant. The smoke is smooth with noticeable anti anxiety properties with an energetic side that helps to avoid any couch lock. This is a strain that never gets old !!!
