Cherry Pie Cartridge 1g

by Heavy Hitters

About this product

TASTES LIKE Your mom's classic cherry pie. FEELS LIKE A relaxed and up lifted start to your summer day GREAT FOR BBQs, Beach Days & Relaxing in the sun.

About this strain

Cherry Pie

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Cherry Pie's parents are Granddaddy Purple and Durban Poison. With buds that are dense and full of orange hairs and a touch of purple, this strain smells of sweet and sour cherry pie. The effects have been known to come on in minutes and stick around for a couple hours. 

About this brand

Heavy Hitters is the Original SoCal vape that gives smokers the best-tasting and most enjoyable high. With our proprietary blend of terpenes and our proprietary cannabinoid profile, our carts boast True Ceramic heating elements with Cold-Filtered distillate for clean taste and potency. Heavy Hitters gives you the freedom to be an original every day.