  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Smoking
  4. Bongs & waterpipes
  5. The Hemper Box

The Hemper Box

by Hemper

$29.99MSRP

About this product

We have set the highest standard for smoking accessories subscription boxes in the industry. Our expert curators hand pick 10+ items every month to pack in your Hemper box, while consistently delivering $100+ dollars in value for $29.99. What makes the Hemper experience unique is the ability to discover the latest products from an array of categories and premium brands throughout the industry without leaving your home. Our in-house product development team is constantly innovating, designing, and developing unique accessories to put into your curated boxes, that you won't find elsewhere. All boxes are shipped in a discreet mailer bag with no branding on the outside as we value your privacy as much as our own.

2 customer reviews

mstevens8818

best value for the price - bongs alone sell for as much as the whole box and you get so much more

nycstoner

I now have a vast collection of bongs and accessories thanks to Hemper Box. Most of these pieces cost way more than $39.99 each so the added goodys gives me an easy way to try new products.

About this brand

Hemper Logo
We're setting the highest standard for monthly smoking accessory boxes. We hand curate 10-12 items every month to pack in your HEMPER Boxes, while consistently delivering $100-150 dollars in value for only $39.99. We are a leading designer in product innovation, value, and quality products for the casual and advanced consumer. We collaborate with leading brands in the industry and design our own products to fill gaps in your sessions. Our in-house product development team is constantly innovating new products to put into your curated boxes, where you can be among the first to test them out! Join HEMPER and get the latest in smoking accessories and collectibles at an insane value!