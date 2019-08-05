 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
CBD Flower Trim 1oz

by Hemptrance CBD Cigarettes

5.01
Hemptrance CBD Cigarettes Cannabis Shake CBD Flower Trim 1oz

$25.00MSRP

About this product

This shake comes from the same premium flower we use to make our Hemptrance cigarettes. Perfect for making your own pre-rolls or extracts with all the same benefits of our premium buds.

1 customer review

5.01

maryann4201

I used this from them to roll my own cbd cigarettes and pre-rolls. It was perfectly ground and smelled great. Im happy with my purchase.

About this brand

Hemptrance CBD Cigarettes Logo
High content CBD cigarettes