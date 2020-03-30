Reserve Blue Dream
by Harvest
3.5 grams
$40.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Blackberry Kush by High Grade AZ
on March 30th, 2020
3rd Best only to a couple of craft strains I've had but don't let that discourage you, I've had this strain in the past and it is TOPNOTCH!
This mostly indica strain is a mix of Afghani and Blackberry strains and has beautiful dark purple buds with orange hairs. Plants will flower at 7-8 weeks and are not particularly high yielders, but the dense, hard nugs have crystals throughout. Blackberry Kush tends to have a hashy, jet fuel smell and taste that is balanced by sweet berries. Blackberry Kush is often recommended for the treatment of pain thanks to its strong body effects.