Camofarmer216
on December 5th, 2019
Slow to start but give a little bit of time and hits you like a train! Helped my pain and helped my mood to cheer me up a little bit.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Lineage: Secret Cookies x Kush Mints [THC/ CBD percentage may vary based on product batch]
