  5. Lifter Pre Roll

Lifter Pre Roll

by HoneyRoot Wellness

Lifter Full Spectrum CBD Flower has a sweet, funky, enticing aroma. A mix of tropical and blueberry notes come alive when you inhale this earthy blend. With this strain, you can look forward to light and happy relaxation.

blinx9900

I've tried the honey root lifter pre-roll and at 1 gram it's a little more than i needed so I passed it off to a buddy about two thirds in as i'd had enough. It smoked smoother than most CBD pre-rolls, packed well, and burned evenly. The fact that it was so much smoother than other pre-rolls I had tried which makes me feel like they're using trimmed flower for the pre-roll which is super cool. The lifter strain itself is popular enough so i don't need to get into how good that is. The packaging was nice and honestly what got me to try this, I'm a sucker for looks and I'm happy the pre-roll itself was good too. Would def buy again.

Lifter

  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Ocimene

Bred by Oregon CBD, Lifter is a CBD hemp cultivar created by crossing Suver Haze and Early Resin Bud. Buds have a funky cheese aroma with a hint of fuel, making Lifter a welcomed newcomer in the hemp market.

What do you get when you combine the purest quality CBD products with a sweet, affordable price? HoneyRoot Wellness. Living along the shores of the Pacific Ocean in Southern California, where we surf, run, walk, golf, and play sports in the sea breeze, we at HoneyRoot Wellness believe that a healthy, active lifestyle is the key to physical and mental well-being. That’s also why we became CBD connoisseurs: because we know firsthand what CBD can do for our health and wellness—without the potentially toxic side effects of prescription or over-the-counter drugs. So we asked ourselves: How can we share with others the benefits of the finest California-grown and -tested CBD oils, at a reasonable price that is sustainable for the long-haul? The result: HoneyRoot Wellness.