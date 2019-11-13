blinx9900
on November 13th, 2019
I've tried the honey root lifter pre-roll and at 1 gram it's a little more than i needed so I passed it off to a buddy about two thirds in as i'd had enough. It smoked smoother than most CBD pre-rolls, packed well, and burned evenly. The fact that it was so much smoother than other pre-rolls I had tried which makes me feel like they're using trimmed flower for the pre-roll which is super cool. The lifter strain itself is popular enough so i don't need to get into how good that is. The packaging was nice and honestly what got me to try this, I'm a sucker for looks and I'm happy the pre-roll itself was good too. Would def buy again.