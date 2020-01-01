In Grown Farms is located in Freeport, Illinois, where we consistently grow and produce high-grade, laboratory quality cannabis products. After months of planning, development, and collaboration, we are excited to announce that construction is complete on our two facilities and that we are fully operational in our 3,000 S.F. state-of-the-art Research Laboratory. As the patient count and demand increases, we will expand our operations to our 80,000 S.F. Cultivation Facility, and our Research Laboratory will be used for the research and development of new strains and grow methods that are targeted toward specific illnesses. It is our hope that the Illinois patient count will soon improve and that doctors will continue to help those in need by granting patients access to Medical Cannabis.