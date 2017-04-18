Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$17.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
“These nugs were light and massive, fairly dense with a heavy pungent smell and covered in crystals. Overall the definition of DANK, the high is something else, very uplifting and social buzz kicks in within a few minutes followed by euphoria and body buzz, powerful and very talkative high. A MUST TRY!! dont pass it up, its a beautiful strain!”
on April 18th, 2017
Man this bud was lit..I smoked and still had energy to do things.. had me staying up smoking this all night....5⭐️
on April 8th, 2017
Well it's Friday night and, I'm with the man himself the brains behind what I just tried for the first time.......Yes oh Yes oh YES and I'm 54 smoked all around the world . The Best is IFc og#! If you in da tone holla at Jc (uknowwhatitis)