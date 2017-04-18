 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
IFC OG

by Intergalatikz

About this product

“These nugs were light and massive, fairly dense with a heavy pungent smell and covered in crystals. Overall the definition of DANK, the high is something else, very uplifting and social buzz kicks in within a few minutes followed by euphoria and body buzz, powerful and very talkative high. A MUST TRY!! dont pass it up, its a beautiful strain!”

Demo0530

Man this bud was lit..I smoked and still had energy to do things.. had me staying up smoking this all night....5⭐️

JcMoney50

Well it's Friday night and, I'm with the man himself the brains behind what I just tried for the first time.......Yes oh Yes oh YES and I'm 54 smoked all around the world . The Best is IFc og#! If you in da tone holla at Jc (uknowwhatitis)

