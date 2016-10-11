About this product

CBD Relief has never been so easy and convenient, not even requiring a button to be pressed! With the evolution of the disposable cartridge you can now enjoy your CBD relief whenever, wherever! iPuff CBD is a full plant spectrum hemp oil that tests between 20-30% active CBD. Test results per batch can be found at https://www.ipuffvape.com/ipuff-cbd-101/cbd-test-results/. Other ingredients includes: Essential fatty acids, lipids, terpenes, chlorophyll and flavonoids as well as trace amounts of CBN, CBC, CBG and other cannabinoids. Cannabinoids are fat soluble making it essential that the CBD, fatty acids and other plant matter co-exist for optimal body absorption. Price $32.00-44.00 per Set https://www.ipuffvape.com/shop/portable-vaporizer-sets/ipuffcbd-boxset-2/