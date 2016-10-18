SkyBlue Vapor™ Deluxe Edition
by SkyBlue Vapor™
iPuff n’Go travel pen is ideal for adventuring. It’s small, but powerful and comes in a handy water-resistant, tear-resistant, child-proof pouch complete with all the accessories you might need on the go. The brushed metal exterior makes this pen as stylish as it is sturdy. Your dual coil, quartz rod atomizer will provide the best tasting vape with every puff. What you’ll get in the pen set: 1 – Dual Quartz Wax Atomizer 1 – 350MaH Lithium Battery 1 – USB Charger 1 – Mouthpiece 1 – Silicone Jar 1 – Stainless Steel Dab Tool 1 – Cache Stash Case https://www.ipuffvape.com/shop/portable-vaporizer-sets/ipuff-ngo-travel-pen/
on October 18th, 2016
Dry Herb attachment works great with bubble hash and kief!!!!!! Very good sized clouds from the liquid attachment and wax attachment as well. And comes with warranty? Liquid tank stopped working went to the iPuff vape lounge and they fixed me right up. Great products and customer service. Def 5 stars!