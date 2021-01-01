Live Resin Syringe
Introducing our 1 gram syringe filled with rich, full spectrum live resin and infused with liquified THC diamonds. Excellent for supercharging THC content and terpene profiles in pre-rolls or blunts. Ideal for flavorful low-temp dabs. Well suited for infusing into edibles. Perfect for easy filling of vape tanks with variable wattage mods.
Item 9 Labs
Founded on friendships, motivated by quality, driven with community.
