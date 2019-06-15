About this product

6" Honeycomb Dab Rig This is a very well made, heavy duty glass dab rig. This stands about 6 inches tall and weighs over 1/2 pound. It has a nice, thick base for max stabilization and features a twist in the neck to give it an extra cool look. This dab rig also has a honeycomb perc for nice and smooth use. This one will not disappoint! It has a 14mm joint and all orders include a free quartz banger. The rig is mostly all clear, but the base and mouth tip color do vary. Features Package includes rig and banger 6 inch tall glass rig made from high quality glass Super heavy duty Color: clear (mouth tip color varies and base color vary) 14mm joint FREE shipping with all US orders Product Page: https://www.kingspipes.com/collections/dab-rigs-for-sale/products/6-honeycomb-dab-rig