  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Dabbing
  4. Dab & oil rigs
  5. 6" Honeycomb Dab Rig

6" Honeycomb Dab Rig

by Kings Pipes Online Headshop

4.614
$39.99MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

6" Honeycomb Dab Rig This is a very well made, heavy duty glass dab rig. This stands about 6 inches tall and weighs over 1/2 pound. It has a nice, thick base for max stabilization and features a twist in the neck to give it an extra cool look. This dab rig also has a honeycomb perc for nice and smooth use. This one will not disappoint! It has a 14mm joint and all orders include a free quartz banger. The rig is mostly all clear, but the base and mouth tip color do vary. Features Package includes rig and banger 6 inch tall glass rig made from high quality glass Super heavy duty Color: clear (mouth tip color varies and base color vary) 14mm joint FREE shipping with all US orders Product Page: https://www.kingspipes.com/collections/dab-rigs-for-sale/products/6-honeycomb-dab-rig

14 customer reviews

joshpp29

good rig with nice function. no water splashing up

About this brand

Online Headshop Kings Pipes is a quality online headshop based in Southern California. We have a good selection of high quality glass pipes, bubblers, dab rigs, and bongs for sale. We pride ourselves on providing our customers with the highest quality products along with top notch customer service. In our online headshop you will find high quality bongs, dab rigs, bubblers, glass pipes, other pipes, bowls, vaporizers, papers/rollers, and other smoking accessories. For questions or inquiries, please feel free to reach out to us at sales@kingspipes.com.