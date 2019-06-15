joshpp29
on June 15th, 2019
good rig with nice function. no water splashing up
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
6" Honeycomb Dab Rig This is a very well made, heavy duty glass dab rig. This stands about 6 inches tall and weighs over 1/2 pound. It has a nice, thick base for max stabilization and features a twist in the neck to give it an extra cool look. This dab rig also has a honeycomb perc for nice and smooth use. This one will not disappoint! It has a 14mm joint and all orders include a free quartz banger. The rig is mostly all clear, but the base and mouth tip color do vary. Features Package includes rig and banger 6 inch tall glass rig made from high quality glass Super heavy duty Color: clear (mouth tip color varies and base color vary) 14mm joint FREE shipping with all US orders Product Page: https://www.kingspipes.com/collections/dab-rigs-for-sale/products/6-honeycomb-dab-rig
on June 15th, 2019
good rig with nice function. no water splashing up
on June 2nd, 2019
cheap quality
on March 29th, 2019
good stuff