rojers
on April 24th, 2019
nice colors, hits good
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Solid Frit Glass Pipe 4" This is a colorful glass spoon pipe that is designed very well. It has a classic spoon design with a wide chamber shaft and is equipped with a deep bowl. It is about 4 inches long and is made with nice, sturdy glass. Features: Thick glass hand pipe 4 inches long Color: rainbow frit
on April 24th, 2019
nice colors, hits good
on April 24th, 2019
very sturdy pipe and good quality
on February 28th, 2019
really nice