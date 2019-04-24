 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Smoking
  4. Pipes
  5. Solid Frit Glass Pipe 4"

Solid Frit Glass Pipe 4"

by Kings Pipes Online Headshop

Skip to Reviews
5.05
Kings Pipes Online Headshop Smoking Pipes Solid Frit Glass Pipe 4"
Kings Pipes Online Headshop Smoking Pipes Solid Frit Glass Pipe 4"

$17.99MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

Solid Frit Glass Pipe 4" This is a colorful glass spoon pipe that is designed very well. It has a classic spoon design with a wide chamber shaft and is equipped with a deep bowl. It is about 4 inches long and is made with nice, sturdy glass. Features: Thick glass hand pipe 4 inches long Color: rainbow frit

5 customer reviews

Show all
5.05

write a review

About this brand

Kings Pipes Online Headshop Logo
Online Headshop Kings Pipes is a quality online headshop based in Southern California. We have a good selection of high quality glass pipes, bubblers, dab rigs, and bongs for sale. We pride ourselves on providing our customers with the highest quality products along with top notch customer service. In our online headshop you will find high quality bongs, dab rigs, bubblers, glass pipes, other pipes, bowls, vaporizers, papers/rollers, and other smoking accessories. For questions or inquiries, please feel free to reach out to us at sales@kingspipes.com.