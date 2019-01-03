 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Smoking
  4. Pipes
  5. Straight Stone Pipe 3"

Straight Stone Pipe 3"

by Kings Pipes Online Headshop

Skip to Reviews
5.03
Kings Pipes Online Headshop Smoking Pipes Straight Stone Pipe 3"

$9.99MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

-Hand made of stone -Measures 3" in length -Color: Varies -FREE shipping with all US orders This is a high quality pipe made of stone. This is a perfect size pipe whether you are on the go or at home. The pipe measures about 3 inches long. Product Page: https://www.kingspipes.com/collections/other-pipes/products/straight-stone-pipe-3-5

3 customer reviews

5.03

write a review

johnnyblazeeee

definitely always cool to add one of these to the collection

About this brand

Kings Pipes Online Headshop Logo
Online Headshop Kings Pipes is a quality online headshop based in Southern California. We have a good selection of high quality glass pipes, bubblers, dab rigs, and bongs for sale. We pride ourselves on providing our customers with the highest quality products along with top notch customer service. In our online headshop you will find high quality bongs, dab rigs, bubblers, glass pipes, other pipes, bowls, vaporizers, papers/rollers, and other smoking accessories. For questions or inquiries, please feel free to reach out to us at sales@kingspipes.com.