Midnight Blueberry Camino Gummies 20-pack

by Kiva Confections

A physical road takes you to a physical place. Camino (“road” in Spanish) takes you to a state of mind. Settle in for a smooth slumber in a cozy lake cabin and let all your worries go. Our Midnight Blueberry gummies pair relaxing terpenes with a hint of chamomile and lavender for a soothing, restful effect that’s boosted by a key ingredient- CBN. These gummies contain 5MG of THC and 1 MG of CBN to support not just your ability to fall asleep, but to encourage a more restful night’s sleep overall. Even better, this ratio minimizes the “cannabis hangover.” Our formulation team used the principles of the entourage effect to take two cannabinoids paired with isolated terpenes to create a Camino that encourages the best possible night’s sleep. INGREDIENTS: Organic Tapioca Syrup, Sugar, Gelatin, Malic Acid, Natural Flavors, Citric Acid, Cannabis Extract, Fruit and Vegetable Juice for Color, Chamomile Extract, Lavender Extract, Natural Terpenes, Coconut Oil, Carnauba Wax

By adhering to the highest standards of product quality, certified production methods, efficacy testing and innovation, KIVA Confections will continue to produce and deliver the safest, most convenient and delicious tasting medical cannabis products to a discerning and deserving community.