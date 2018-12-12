Eucalyptus Mint Bath Soak 25mg
by District Cannabis
1 piece
$10.00
Pickup 28.1 miles away
Kusa topicals are unlike most balms and salves that use wax or oil bases in their products. Kusa lotion is like liquid silk. It is formulated for fast, efficient absorption without the greasy feel of waxy or oily based cannabis topicals. The lotion and cannabis oil is absorbed quickly into the skin and doesn't leave behind any greasy residue.
on December 12th, 2018
Awesome lotion. smells great and isn't at all greasy. My hands feel much better since using it.