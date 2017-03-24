ganjaweed123 on March 24th, 2017

Has worked well for 1/2 a year now, never once did it let me down. It weighs accurately always and most of my smoker friends have the same scale now. Some of my friends have had this scale for 1-2 years and it still works for them. You will quickly realize who you can trust, and who is trying to trick you :). Just be aware that you need a precisely 100g calibration block, in order to calibrate it. #420sweepstakes