DigiWeigh 0.1 Accuracy Scale New & Improved
by Fat Ass Glass Company
This sleek pocket scale is affordable and accurate. The scale features a protective flip top lid, LCD display and stainless steel platform. Dimensions: 5” x 3” x 1.5” Capacity: 650g Includes 2 AA batteries
on March 24th, 2017
Has worked well for 1/2 a year now, never once did it let me down. It weighs accurately always and most of my smoker friends have the same scale now. Some of my friends have had this scale for 1-2 years and it still works for them. You will quickly realize who you can trust, and who is trying to trick you :). Just be aware that you need a precisely 100g calibration block, in order to calibrate it. #420sweepstakes
on March 23rd, 2017
Pretty accurate hasn't failed me yet #420sweepstakes