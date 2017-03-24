 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  5. Large WeighMax Pocket Scale, 650x0.1 Capacity

Large WeighMax Pocket Scale, 650x0.1 Capacity

by Kush Bottles

Kush Bottles Smoking Scales Large WeighMax Pocket Scale, 650x0.1 Capacity

This sleek pocket scale is affordable and accurate. The scale features a protective flip top lid, LCD display and stainless steel platform. Dimensions: 5” x 3” x 1.5” Capacity: 650g Includes 2 AA batteries

ganjaweed123

Has worked well for 1/2 a year now, never once did it let me down. It weighs accurately always and most of my smoker friends have the same scale now. Some of my friends have had this scale for 1-2 years and it still works for them. You will quickly realize who you can trust, and who is trying to trick you :). Just be aware that you need a precisely 100g calibration block, in order to calibrate it. #420sweepstakes

insanescenario

Pretty accurate hasn't failed me yet #420sweepstakes

Kush Bottles is proud to be a part of the fastest growing industry in North America – legalized cannabis. Founded in 2010, we began with the mission of providing innovative packaging solutions for a new budding industry (excuse the pun). By delivering excellent service to thousands of dispensaries, growers, retail shops, and consumers for almost 5 years, we have learned the specific needs of those we serve, and have become the premier packaging supply and services company to exclusively serve the cannabis industry.