Sour Diesel Tee

by Kush Groove

$20.00MSRP

About this product

Sour Diesel packs a powerful punch for those with a sweet tooth. T-shirt Center front graphic Solid colorway Machine wash cold 100% cotton Made in USA. Available at:https://shop.kushgroove.com/products/sour-diesel-tshirt

Sour Diesel, sometimes called Sour D, is an invigorating sativa-dominant strain named after its pungent, diesel-like aroma. This fast-acting strain delivers energizing, dreamy cerebral effects that have pushed Sour Diesel to its legendary status. Stress, pain, and depression fade away in long-lasting relief that makes Sour Diesel a top choice among medical patients. This strain took root in the early '90s, and it is believed to have descended from Chemdog 91 and Super Skunk.

About this brand

Kush Groove Logo
The Kush Groove brand was established in 2011 as an expressions brand for city stoners. City streets all over the world have seen the growth of the new age urban hippie—young, fresh, and dynamic. The Kush Groove brand is a blend of style and culture, expressed through an urban fashion savvy. At our core, we produce high-quality lifestyle products inspired by the four-twenty friendly movement. The Brand: So what’s with the turtle? The Kush Groove turtle symbolizes much of how we live and what we strive towards—longevity and wisdom. In contrast to the fast-paced city life, the city stoner appreciates each detail, ponders each word and analyzes each event. This straddling between the fast-paced and a life of leisure is where we reside. The turtle, wise, contemplative and calculating is the perfect symbol for our brand.