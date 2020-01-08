Lizzardking337 on December 10th, 2019

They need to name this strain like some of the other hybrids . I choose "snogglefozzed" this strain is a super hybrid. Crossing the indica Mazar with the indica hybrid white rhino (white widows n and unknown north American indica.) Either of these strains by tjemself are potent and then they go and cross bred them. so here I sit with a fresh jar upon opening it I'm hit with that classic dank smell of the late 90s igot all giggling inside cause I been trying to find a white rhino flower since became medical in Pa. and this smell. I broke up small bud nice feel dense tacky and cured perfectly at first toke n with in minutes I was snogglefozzed and it was first word that hit me my eyebrows got cold n tingly eyes went heavy then a mellow melting body buzz followed by ................ Oh um where am I oh yea the buds are dense sticky , very earthy flavor. The white rhino definitely makes appearance in this hybrid like the original white rhino of the 90s n that classic body high it had then throw in the Mazar one killer strain. It's not a morning or midday strain definitely after dinner before bed time strain. I melted into the couch can't remember if I toked ate slept or peed it's that kinda high. I been snoggledfozzed.