Lit Reiki

by Lit Session

About this product

This approach is cannabis friendly to guided energy healing unblocking the connection between mind and body to promote emotional and physical health. Virtual or Distance Reiki asks that you to be in quiet place where you're most likely to receive and not be disrupted. The reviews on this service have been phenomenal and are spreading around the world! Cannabis friendly distance Reiki is brought to you by Metaphysical Marc, author of "A Guide's Lines to Grace" found on amazon.com

About this brand

Lit Session is brought to you by professionals who advocate for natural Cannabis friendly therapeutic and spiritual wholistic wellness! Cannabis is safe and helps with both physical and mental pain! Lit Session is more than therapy, it's more than medication management. Lit Session guides you through your wellness journey to a place of high functioning, where you can have fun and discover new perspective! Mental Health is being accountable to a healthy lifestyle, with the ability to function within it. Most of us usually know something is wrong when it’s wrong, but may not have the insight as to what’s wrong or how to make it right. You can heal from life, you don't have to deal with it, and you can do it without addicting, or toxic medications.

