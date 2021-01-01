Gelato Cake
by District Cannabis
1 gram
$18.00
Pickup 28.1 miles away
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Mandarin Confectionary is a sativa hybrid whose buds are flavor-packed with grape, grapefruit, spice, and orange notes that will leave any smoker smiling after the first hit. The buds look as pretty as they taste with eye-catching purple, black, and red buds. Lineage: California Black Rosé cossed with Mandarin Sunset. THC levels may vary by batch.
Be the first to review this product.