Wizard Punch Pre-Roll 0.5g
by Curio Wellness
1 piece
$7.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
Seasonal Blend of the best, organically produced Hybrid Strains.
on July 28th, 2019
I bought the package completely sealed and I heard they gave away ashtrays for free?
on April 18th, 2019
Luv the Smoke I have tried 3 different kinds and luv them all different types
on April 12th, 2019
The packaging and matches are cool, but freaking impossible to smoke. The cannabis is eh, but you literally can't draw on the joint 50% of the time. Loosing up the joint works some of the time, but expect to be frustrated. Part of it is the weed itself, I cut open my last couple of joints and rolled a blunt because I was so frustrated trying to smoke them, and even that had a couple of draw issues. I notice while rolling that the house is insanely fine. Spend your money on any other joint, save yourself the headache.
Blue Dream, a sativa-dominant hybrid originating in California, has achieved legendary status among West Coast strains. Crossing Blueberry with Haze, Blue Dream balances full-body relaxation with gentle cerebral invigoration. Novice and veteran consumers alike enjoy the level effects of Blue Dream, which ease you gently into a calm euphoria.
With a sweet berry aroma redolent of its Blueberry parent, Blue Dream delivers swift symptom relief without heavy sedative effects. This makes Blue Dream a popular daytime medicine for patients treating pain, depression, nausea, and other ailments requiring a high THC strain.