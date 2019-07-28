Partyingmanbear420 on April 12th, 2019

The packaging and matches are cool, but freaking impossible to smoke. The cannabis is eh, but you literally can't draw on the joint 50% of the time. Loosing up the joint works some of the time, but expect to be frustrated. Part of it is the weed itself, I cut open my last couple of joints and rolled a blunt because I was so frustrated trying to smoke them, and even that had a couple of draw issues. I notice while rolling that the house is insanely fine. Spend your money on any other joint, save yourself the headache.