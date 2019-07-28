 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Lowell Smokes: Hybrid Blend

Lowell Smokes: Hybrid Blend

by Lowell Herb Co.

Skip to Reviews
3.79
Lowell Herb Co. Cannabis Pre-rolls Lowell Smokes: Hybrid Blend
Lowell Herb Co. Cannabis Pre-rolls Lowell Smokes: Hybrid Blend

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Seasonal Blend of the best, organically produced Hybrid Strains.

9 customer reviews

Show all
3.79

write a review

manbenz23

I bought the package completely sealed and I heard they gave away ashtrays for free?

Patie

Luv the Smoke I have tried 3 different kinds and luv them all different types

Partyingmanbear420

The packaging and matches are cool, but freaking impossible to smoke. The cannabis is eh, but you literally can't draw on the joint 50% of the time. Loosing up the joint works some of the time, but expect to be frustrated. Part of it is the weed itself, I cut open my last couple of joints and rolled a blunt because I was so frustrated trying to smoke them, and even that had a couple of draw issues. I notice while rolling that the house is insanely fine. Spend your money on any other joint, save yourself the headache.

About this strain

Blue Dream

Blue Dream
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Blue Dream, a sativa-dominant hybrid originating in California, has achieved legendary status among West Coast strains. Crossing Blueberry with Haze, Blue Dream balances full-body relaxation with gentle cerebral invigoration. Novice and veteran consumers alike enjoy the level effects of Blue Dream, which ease you gently into a calm euphoria. 

With a sweet berry aroma redolent of its Blueberry parent, Blue Dream delivers swift symptom relief without heavy sedative effects. This makes Blue Dream a popular daytime medicine for patients treating pain, depression, nausea, and other ailments requiring a high THC strain

About this brand

Lowell Herb Co. Logo
Our Pledge: 1. We grow our flowers with only ORGANIC fertilizer 2. We never use synthetic pesticides 3. We pay our farmers a proper living wage 4. We use natural materials from seed to sale.