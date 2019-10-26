 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Lucy Diamond Pre-Roll 1g

by Lowell Herb Co.

Lucy Diamond Pre-Roll 1g

Lucy Diamond Pre-Roll 1g by Lowell Herb Co.

1 customer review

Boboo90501

I really liked what this one did. The effects started kicking in about 15-20 mins after starting to smoke. If I'm doing stuff, it makes me paranoid, so I usually take it once im ready to call it a night. It does relax me and makes me focus.

About this brand

Our Pledge: 1. We grow our flowers with only ORGANIC fertilizer 2. We never use synthetic pesticides 3. We pay our farmers a proper living wage 4. We use natural materials from seed to sale.