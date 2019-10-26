Space Bomb Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack
by SunMed Growers
1 piece
$14.00
Pickup 56.9 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Lucy Diamond Pre-Roll 1g by Lowell Herb Co.
on October 26th, 2019
I really liked what this one did. The effects started kicking in about 15-20 mins after starting to smoke. If I'm doing stuff, it makes me paranoid, so I usually take it once im ready to call it a night. It does relax me and makes me focus.