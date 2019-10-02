 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Disposable Vape Pen

by Magic Pipe

About this product

Our polished gold disposable pens are the nonsense choice for quick and easy, everyday vaping. No push-button start, simply pop it open and enjoy smooth and consistent hits every time. Choose from a range of flavors from Watermelon, Pineapple, Sour Apple and more.

Brendahalvorson79

Hands down the BEST oil I've tried. Burns really slow. Tastes great. A 1/2 gram disposable pen lasts longer than 1 gram cartridges of other brands. LOVE THIS PRODUCT 💖💖💖💖

About this brand

We’re experiencing a renaissance in the cannabis industry, and Magic Pipe is leading the way with a bespoke collection of polished gold vape pens that elevate your mood and style. This is not your basic vape pen, it’s magic. Our approach combines sophistication and design with a respect for cannabis culture that started it all. By staying fully immersed in the vaping community, we’ve been able to collaborate with tastemakers and introduce custom-made oils that resonate with cannabis connoisseurs, and first-time smokers alike. Go ahead, vape on!