Brendahalvorson79
on October 2nd, 2019
Hands down the BEST oil I've tried. Burns really slow. Tastes great. A 1/2 gram disposable pen lasts longer than 1 gram cartridges of other brands. LOVE THIS PRODUCT 💖💖💖💖
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Our polished gold disposable pens are the nonsense choice for quick and easy, everyday vaping. No push-button start, simply pop it open and enjoy smooth and consistent hits every time. Choose from a range of flavors from Watermelon, Pineapple, Sour Apple and more.
on October 2nd, 2019
Hands down the BEST oil I've tried. Burns really slow. Tastes great. A 1/2 gram disposable pen lasts longer than 1 gram cartridges of other brands. LOVE THIS PRODUCT 💖💖💖💖