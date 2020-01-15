 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Double Cream

Double Cream

by Mayflower Medicinals

Skip to Reviews
4.52
Mayflower Medicinals Cannabis Flower Double Cream

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

This double White Widow cross is known to give a sweet dose of stress & pain relief for patients. With thick nugs covered in creamy white trichomes, Double Cream is ready to deliver two times the fruity, pine flavor. This strain may offer the ultimate chill feeling while taking away those stresses - like your favorite pint of ice cream.

2 customer reviews

4.52

write a review

aVeryDopeDude

The Legend Reborn. White Widow x White Widow.. an excellent backcross, call it an inbred but there is nothing wrong with that when it comes to producing cannabis.

About this brand

Mayflower Medicinals Logo
Mayflower Medicinals