 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Banana Punch

Banana Punch

by Meraki Gardens

Write a review
Meraki Gardens Cannabis Flower Banana Punch

Similar items

Show all

About this product

The scent of Banana Punch is one you’ll remember. When you open up a container of this strain, you’re hit with dead on banana runt aroma then moves into various sweet smells that are not only reminiscent of bananas, but of fruity mentos or smarties candies. You will be very relaxed and in a state of euphoria when the high hits you.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Banana Punch

Banana Punch
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Bred by Symbiotic Genetics, Banana Punch crosses Banana OG and Purple Punch. It has a hazy, tropical flavor with notes of banana and freshly cut pineapple. Regarded as a heavier strain, Banana Punch may deliver a long-lasting, tranquil high from head to toe.

About this brand

Meraki Gardens Logo
We are a Female owned and Family operated indoor garden. We have a passion for organic cultivation and we are proud to be clean green certified and Kosher certified. Being mindful of the environment and our impact that it has on the Earth is apart of our everyday practice. We focus on sustainable growing practices and finding ways to lower our carbon footprint. Ensuring that you feel good about consuming Meraki Flower. We cater to each and every plant giving it the same amount of love and attention, leaving you high with good vibrations and an experience you wont forget.