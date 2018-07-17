Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$17.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
XJ-13 is our most popular strain, crossbred between Jack Herer and G13 Haze. This Sativa-dominant hybrid balances high levels of THC with low levels of CBD, making it an optimal option for daytime relief. This strain is fresh with uplifting notes of lemon, tangerine, and pine
on July 17th, 2018
I am not a fan of sativa strains, but I liked it's head high effects when it was smoked. My buddy who smokes as well had a hard time with paranoia as well as coordination. Wouldn't suggest to beginners, but would caution to those who arnt primarily used to smoking a strong sativa.
on September 27th, 2017
Very potent strain! THC design is the best.
XJ-13 is a sativa-dominant strain cherished for both its therapeutic potency and enjoyable euphoric buzz. This hybrid cross of Jack Herer and G13 Haze induces unencumbered cerebral effects perfect for stimulating creativity and conversation. As if we needed another reason to love this strain, XJ-13 consistently exhibits a strong citrus aroma accented by notes of earthy pine. Novice consumers looking for an easy, paranoia-free experience can depend on XJ-13 as a surefire way to relieve stress and mood-related symptoms.