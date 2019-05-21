pete1987
on May 21st, 2019
Best bowls!!!
Specifications: Cone size: 14,5mm Total length: 50,5mm Weight: 15,5g Capacity: 0,5-0,75g Type: Single hole Surface finish: Polished Color: Copper-orange anodized Material: Aircraft grade and food safe aluminium Quality Standard: ISO EN 9001 certified production partners
on June 26th, 2017
I just recently got my new bowl from metalforms after i broke my old one. It looks even better than i thought and it doesn`t even get hot after a really big hit. The material feels resilient and the surface looks awesome. 10/10