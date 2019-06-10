hardtokes
on June 10th, 2019
looks simple but works awesome! amazing burning forreal
Specifications: Cone size: 14,5mm Type: Single hole Surface finish: Blasted Color: Black Material: Aircraft grade and food safe aluminium Quality Standard: ISO EN 9001 certified production partners
Amazing outdoor bowl piece 💯💯💯
on May 21st, 2019
AMAZING function and really UNBREAKABLE!!!