Bong_Tom
on June 10th, 2019
Amazing cooling! Never gets hot!!!
Specifications: Cone size: 18,8mm Type: Single hole Surface finish: Blasted Color: Red Material: Aircraft grade and food safe aluminium Quality Standard: ISO EN 9001 certified production partners
on April 9th, 2019
perfect
on April 9th, 2019
Last bowl you have to order! Lasts forever!!!