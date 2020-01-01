Black Mamba Distillate Cartridge 0.5g
by Airo Vapor
Pickup 14.5 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Our most powerful vapor oil, this highly purified concentrate packs a punch you feel instantly. Boasting the highest percentage THC with a superior flavor profile, potently noteworthy. After distillation, we re-infuse cannabis and natural botanical terpenes for a superior taste and immediate peak high. Isolating THC using multi filtration extraction (MFE) with a focus on having the highest levels of purity & potency. Superior Taste And Immediate Peak High Cannabis With A Twist Of Natural Botanical Terpenes No Artificial Additives, Ever Clean Green Certified Independently Tested To Ensure No Harmful Pesticides Genuine Ccell Hardware (Universal 510 Thread) POTENCY: 90%+ TASTING NOTES: Cherry Sweet Tart
Be the first to review this product.