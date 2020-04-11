Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$17.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Cream Pie Kush by Mohave Cannabis Co
on April 11th, 2020
Very good mixture of grassy, earthy, and fruity. Powerful potent strain very inda couch feeling. Taste delicious dense nuts sticky break down. I can see why it won a award for best indica
on November 1st, 2019
It's like that first time, after a couple of forced days off, and your starting with one of the GG strains mixed with a Monster drink