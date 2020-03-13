About this product

The Ghengis Khan of strains, it's hard to find a West Coast cannabis variety that hasn't been touched by OG Kush's privileged genetics. The origins of the ubiquitous strain, however, remain shrouded in mystery. Some categorize this strain as an indica while ohers call it a sativa or sativa-dominant hybrid. One thing that we can agree on this piney and citrus-scented flower's ability to wipe out stress through waves of euphoria.