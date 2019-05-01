Maxcbd58 on December 17th, 2018

Mr Mack's edibles are starting to show up in local dispensaries. I purchased this bag of caramels. I should have just gone to the grocery store and bought Kraft candies for all the good they did. I took half just to test it . An hour goes by and absolutely nothing. I take the other half same nothing. I will not be wasting money on this brand in the future. There is no way I wouldn't get something from 35 mgs.