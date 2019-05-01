Stephaniegosa
on May 1st, 2019
Hands down best around! Wont buy others. Theyve spoiled me with the great taste, texture and potency!
on December 29th, 2018
Best seller thus far, with over 8000 units sold and just 2 complaints we will live with those numbers. Independent lab results show the product is as advertised. Really great for abdominal issues, insomnia,muscle or nerve pain, appetite.
on December 17th, 2018
Mr Mack's edibles are starting to show up in local dispensaries. I purchased this bag of caramels. I should have just gone to the grocery store and bought Kraft candies for all the good they did. I took half just to test it . An hour goes by and absolutely nothing. I take the other half same nothing. I will not be wasting money on this brand in the future. There is no way I wouldn't get something from 35 mgs.