  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Candy
  5. Caramel

Caramel

by Mr. Mack's

3.33
$40.00MSRP

About this product

5pk 35mg soft caramel contains dairy

3 customer reviews

Stephaniegosa

Hands down best around! Wont buy others. Theyve spoiled me with the great taste, texture and potency!

ChillyMack

Best seller thus far, with over 8000 units sold and just 2 complaints we will live with those numbers. Independent lab results show the product is as advertised. Really great for abdominal issues, insomnia,muscle or nerve pain, appetite.

Maxcbd58

Mr Mack's edibles are starting to show up in local dispensaries. I purchased this bag of caramels. I should have just gone to the grocery store and bought Kraft candies for all the good they did. I took half just to test it . An hour goes by and absolutely nothing. I take the other half same nothing. I will not be wasting money on this brand in the future. There is no way I wouldn't get something from 35 mgs.

About this brand

Mr. Mack's Logo
Cannabis brand of flower, concentrate, topical, edibles