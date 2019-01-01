About this product
Holy Grail Kush is an indica dominant hybrid that won the 2011 High Times Cannabis Cup category for best hybrid, which must be attributed to its popular parents, Kosher Kush and OG #18, a phenotype of OG Kush. It helps alleviate body aches and pains, stimulates appetite, and relaxes patients so they obtain a better night’s sleep. However, the effects of Holy Grail Kush are milder than the typical effects associated with other indicas. Its light affects are great for low to moderate muscle and joint pain, and provides pain relief without the heavy sedative effects of other indicas.
