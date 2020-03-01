Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$17.00
We specialize in small batch, connoisseur style strains, with the aim of providing Arizona patients with the highest quality flower in the state. Our flower is cultivated focusing on enhanced terpene production, thus ensuring each strain lives up to its fullest potential offering our patients the most medicinal value.
on March 1st, 2020
Very good, quality strain. Has a lemon taste followed by a cheesy flavor upon the exhale. Definitely a Sativa dominant plant in terms of the high.
on November 19th, 2019
Quality always. The flavor profiles for both Lemon & Cheese were present but were a bit subtle.