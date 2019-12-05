StrollingLoudly
on December 5th, 2019
Beautiful sativa. Funky smell, super energetic feel and very tasty. Smashing job mates!
We specialize in small batch, connoisseur style strains, with the aim of providing Arizona patients with the highest quality flower in the state. Our flower is cultivated focusing on enhanced terpene production, thus ensuring each strain lives up to its fullest potential offering our patients the most medicinal value.
