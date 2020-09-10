Sour Diesel Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack
by SunMed Growers
1 piece
$12.00
on September 10th, 2020
Absolutely terrible packing so flower was falling out. Filter is way too thick. Just a terrible try at a blunt. If you cannot roll blunts find a friend, don’t get these. Also, terrible anxiety with this strain