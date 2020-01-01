 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Vaping
  4. Vape pens
  5. CERAMIC CELL Vape Pen Slim Kit – 3.7 Volt w/ Button (6 Colors)

CERAMIC CELL Vape Pen Slim Kit – 3.7 Volt w/ Button (6 Colors)

by O2VAPE

Write a review
O2VAPE Vaping Vape Pens CERAMIC CELL Vape Pen Slim Kit – 3.7 Volt w/ Button (6 Colors)
O2VAPE Vaping Vape Pens CERAMIC CELL Vape Pen Slim Kit – 3.7 Volt w/ Button (6 Colors)
O2VAPE Vaping Vape Pens CERAMIC CELL Vape Pen Slim Kit – 3.7 Volt w/ Button (6 Colors)
O2VAPE Vaping Vape Pens CERAMIC CELL Vape Pen Slim Kit – 3.7 Volt w/ Button (6 Colors)
O2VAPE Vaping Vape Pens CERAMIC CELL Vape Pen Slim Kit – 3.7 Volt w/ Button (6 Colors)

$44.95MSRP

Buy Here

Similar items

Show all

About this product

You have found the last vape kit that you will ever need to buy! Get our best selling 510 thread 3.7 volt battery, award-winning ceramic cell wickless cartridge, matched USB charger and a stylish slim kit case with O2VAPE’s CERAMIC CELL VAPE PEN SLIM KIT! - Each kit includes our award-winning Ceramic Cell Cartridge (0.5ml) - Wickless and Coil-less design: your oil is heated directly from the ceramic element - Best cartridge available for multiple fills - Also compatible with your favorite 510 thread cartridges - USB Charger included - Stylish and Protective Slim Case - Peace of mind from a Lifetime Battery Warranty Available in 6 Colors: Steel, Rugged Gray, Rugged Black, Rose Gold or Rugged White Think this pen is like the others? Ask them for a lifetime warranty. We stand behind the quality because we don’t mess around like other brands. We test and test until we know we have the right components and a long lasting life. Then we back it up with a lifetime warranty that will allow you to stick with the O2VAPE family. We want satisfied customers, and this is our way of making sure that you buy with confidence. For additional features and discrete concealable vaping options, be sure to check out O2VAPE's all new patented FLIP® PLATINUM and FLIP® ULTRA Vape Pens. Visit the manufacturer website for more details. www.O2VAPE.com

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

O2VAPE Logo
O2VAPE™ is a USA Veteran, woman owned company and has been providing consumers with high quality portable 510 thread batteries, wax vape pens, dab vape pens and vaping products since 2013. We are the ORIGINAL buttonless vape pen, making it the most mobile and discreet vaping product available to anyone. We have a no questions asked, no receipt, no further purchase necessary LIFETIME WARRANTY! Through the rapid growth of the vaporizer industry, hundreds of different vaping products have been made available on the market. So, why choose o2VAPE™? It is simple. From our oil vape pens to our Dryonic™ vaporizers, our products have a simplistic design that make them easy for anyone to use with minimal set up. Their small size makes it easy to take anywhere, and by emitting vapor they won’t disturb those around you. We have thoroughly tested all of our products for durability, made up of high quality materials our vaporizers have been shown to stand up to everyday use. At o2VAPE™, we stand behind the products that we sell, by including our no questions asked LIFETIME warranties on all of our vaporizers (warranty excludes cartridges). Ever have a question regarding our products? o2VAPE™ is here to help you, we have on-hand sales representatives ready to assist you. It is our goal to make sure that our customers are completely satisfied with the o2VAPE™ products and staff.