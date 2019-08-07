emilykp
on August 7th, 2019
The only "refreshing" part of this drink was being done with it. NOT a pleasant experience, so I won't be ordering more. Hopefully someone figures out how to make a good tasting drink with CBD.
Our restorative waters with 20mg CBD per bottle work to refresh, revive and renew. And they come in a range of uplifting natural flavors to help you recover your quiet strength. So, take a moment to find yourself and feel Oki. Pack of 12 bottles.
