Lemon Blueberry Vape Pen 0.3g
by verano
0.5 grams
$35.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
A sweet companion when you need to get things done, its slight body high will leave you clear-headed with enhanced focus and concentration.
on November 7th, 2017
Think this one might be one of my favorite Orchid cartridges. A nice mellow strawberry, definitely not too over powering. Great taste and great high, I’m really looking forward to see what other strains Orchid comes out with! So far I’m loving them, super tasty, convenient, reliable!
So glad you enjoy, we have many new strains coming this new year!
Known for its sweet smell of fresh strawberries and an expanding sensation that can make even the most seasoned consumer cough, Strawberry Cough is a potent strain with mysterious genetic origins. The skunky, berry flavors will capture your senses while the cerebral, uplifting effects provide an aura of euphoria that is sure to leave a smile on your face. Strawberry Cough is a great solution in times of elevated stress.