 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Strawberry Cough 1g Refill Cartridge

Strawberry Cough 1g Refill Cartridge

by Orchid Essentials

Skip to Reviews
5.01
Orchid Essentials Concentrates Cartridges Strawberry Cough 1g Refill Cartridge

Similar items

Show all

About this product

A sweet companion when you need to get things done, its slight body high will leave you clear-headed with enhanced focus and concentration.

1 customer review

5.01

write a review

Berrypopsix

Think this one might be one of my favorite Orchid cartridges. A nice mellow strawberry, definitely not too over powering. Great taste and great high, I’m really looking forward to see what other strains Orchid comes out with! So far I’m loving them, super tasty, convenient, reliable!

from Orchid Essentialson November 10th, 2017

So glad you enjoy, we have many new strains coming this new year!

About this strain

Strawberry Cough

Strawberry Cough
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Known for its sweet smell of fresh strawberries and an expanding sensation that can make even the most seasoned consumer cough, Strawberry Cough is a potent strain with mysterious genetic origins. The skunky, berry flavors will capture your senses while the cerebral, uplifting effects provide an aura of euphoria that is sure to leave a smile on your face. Strawberry Cough is a great solution in times of elevated stress.

About this brand

Orchid Essentials Logo
Orchid products are handcrafted and designed for maximum flavor and overall enjoyment. Our proven processes and passion for what we do carries through into our products.