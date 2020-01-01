About this product

Skywalker is a 50/50 hybrid strain with a THC count of up to 15 percent. Well loved by many for the fruity aroma and taste that is coupled with a rather mellow Indica style high. Quickly creeping in is a sense of euphoria that, while not often leading to couch-lock, will usually leave a user feeling a little lazy, perhaps even sleepy. This strain is great for relaxation as the other cerebral effects follow, uplifting users and making them feel happy. The body high that accompanies these effects is mild in comparison to some pure Indicas but still numbingly potent, as is Skywalker's munchies effect. Unfortunately this strain is not deprived of the usual negative effects; dry eyes and mouth, dizziness, paranoia and headaches. While not everyone feels dragged down to the depths of sleep by the use of Skywalker, responsible first-time users should leave this strain to evening or night time use. It is often the choice of medication for those who sufferer from stress, anxiety and insomnia. Skywalker is not recommended for severe or intense pain but may lessen the effects of milder aches and pains. The strain is also used to induce appetite, fight depression and alleviate nausea. Skywalker is bred by Dutch Passion, being a cross between a Mazar and a Blueberry. This strain is relatively easy to grow and can be grown by new growers. Flowering for between eight and nine weeks; this strain should be grown indoors. If grown in the most optimal conditions, plants may yield up to 400 grams per square meter.