Patriot Care

MassMedicinal on November 3rd, 2019

I have not dabbled too much with CBD flower, but this to me stands out as the best I’ve tried so far! This flower had an unbelievably smooth inhale, clean taste, and a distinctly different array of therapeutic benefits from THC dominant flower. This strain was able to provide proficient pain relief while losing very little mental clarity. That being said, there was just over 10% THCa, so there is still a slight cerebral elevation that will brighten your mood, as the 17% CBDa eases tight muscles and anxiety. If you are someone who has to deal with physical pain on a daily basis, this flower could be a game changer!