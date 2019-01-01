About this product
Russian Cream is one of the most popular Backwoods flavors available. It offers a velvety and silky mouthfeel as well as a delicate creaminess that pairs nicely with most sweet and earthy cannabis strains. Our Russian Cream Backwoods terpenes are formulated to create the unique flavors you’ve come to know and love without sacrificing the unique mouthfeel. Like all of our terpenes, it’s made with only 100% natural plant-derived terpenes and no cutting agents. Flavors: earthy, creamy, tobacco
