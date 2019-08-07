Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$17.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
9 Pound Hammer - Jack the Ripper x Hells OG x Goo Berry. While this strain is already an Oregon favorite, check out our phenotype: large, dense, bud structure, and sticky, ultra-crystally flower. This particular cut hits on citrus and vanilla notes. The high is usually described as the name would suggest being hit with a nine pound hammer. Not daytime cannabis.
on August 7th, 2019
9 pound Hammer is one of the few strains that works for my arthritis, spinal problems and nerve damage pain. it helps with my inflamation and muscle spasms. I keep this strain on hand and grateful for the creation of this strain. Thanks!
9 Pound Hammer is an indica created by JinxProof Genetics that crosses Gooberry, Hells OG, and Jack the Ripper. These dense buds are coated in resin, offering sweet grape and lime flavors. 9 Pound Hammer hosts a terpene profile abundant in myrcene, pinene, and caryophyllene with THC levels ranging between 17-21%. Effects can be heavy and long-lasting, making this strain useful for pain and stress relief. Best grown indoors, 9 Pound Hammer flowers between 50-60 days and will deliver high yields.