  5. Eighth Pack CBD Pre-rolled Joints

Eighth Pack CBD Pre-rolled Joints

by Plain Jane

5.016
Plain Jane Cannabis Pre-rolls Eighth Pack CBD Pre-rolled Joints

$14.99MSRP

About this product

Our CBD Flower pre-rolled joints are made of fresh, ground up buds- never shake. They contain 1 gram of up to 16% CBD and less than .3% THC. Our hemp presents a calming experience. Perfect for when you need a break, are feeling anxious or are getting ready to sleep.

16 customer reviews

5.016

AndreDeluc

I love these and just can't seem to stop using them lol.

YayeLitf

Lovely for morning and before bed. Super chill out mode with these. Smells fantastic as well.

About this brand

Plain Jane Logo
We offer a variety of CBD products from flower to prerolls to oils, shatter and more. We offer the highest quality products at the most affordable prices.