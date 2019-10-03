24K Gold Pre-Roll 1g
by Harvest
1 piece
$7.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Our CBD Flower pre-rolled joints are made of fresh, ground up buds- never shake. They contain 1 gram of up to 16% CBD and less than .3% THC. Our hemp presents a calming experience. Perfect for when you need a break, are feeling anxious or are getting ready to sleep.
on October 3rd, 2019
I love these and just can't seem to stop using them lol.
on October 3rd, 2019
Big fan of these babies!! hell yeahhhh
on October 3rd, 2019
Lovely for morning and before bed. Super chill out mode with these. Smells fantastic as well.