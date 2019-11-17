 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Siskiyou Gold Hemp Flower

by Plain Jane

Plain Jane Cannabis Flower Siskiyou Gold Hemp Flower

Named after the mountain range in Southern Oregon and Northern California, Siskiyou gold possesses all the same charm of this region. With golden and bright buds dripping in resin, this strain has a fruity and earthy aroma. The strain may be better for relaxng while mantaining that creative energy!

Theonetruedaddy

So this bud gave me a solid light creative high. Looks pretty and smells great, was expecting a knock out punch but got a creeper.

from Plain Janeon November 20th, 2019

Thanks for sharing your honest thoughts

We offer a variety of CBD products from flower to prerolls to oils, shatter and more. We offer the highest quality products at the most affordable prices.