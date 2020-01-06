 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Populum Cold Therapy Hemp Rub

by Populum

$36.00MSRP

About this product

Easily carry Populum Cold Therapy Hemp Rub in your bag and use it wherever you are. Don’t stress about greasy residue. Enjoy a cooling relief everywhere you go. Soothe your muscles and joints with an all-natural hemp CBD oil topical that penetrates quickly, can be applied easily, and leaves your skin refreshed. Product Highlights: - Grown & Made in USA - Deliciously flavored with an orange essence - 30-Day Risk-Free Trial - 3rd Party Lab Tested for Quality - #1 Rated Customer Service Learn more at populum.com

4 customer reviews

5.04

taytaco

I work at a desk job so I often suffer from tight neck/upperback area issues. I keep it at my desk and use daily and I have noticed a difference over time and using it everyday. The cooling is a great instant relief but getting the CBD in there every day has helped to loosen up my muscles!

About this brand

Populum provides premium CBD oil, made in the USA with a 100% satisfaction guarantee. By offering variety of tinctures, capsules and topicals, you can find a product that works best for you. Visit us at https://populum.com. Product Highlights: - Grown & Made in USA - Deliciously flavored with an orange essence - 30-Day Risk-Free Trial - 3rd Party Lab Tested for Quality - #1 Rated Customer Service * Our Mission We are a collective of premium hemp CBD products designed to be a part of your daily wellness ritual. We believe our customers deserve better options for optimizing their health, and we have a mission to change the landscape of modern self-care through destigmatization of the hemp industry and building a trusting relationship with our customers.