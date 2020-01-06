SYNERGY 1:1 Relief Balm - 100mg
by Dixie Brands
1 piece
$30.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
Easily carry Populum Cold Therapy Hemp Rub in your bag and use it wherever you are. Don’t stress about greasy residue. Enjoy a cooling relief everywhere you go. Soothe your muscles and joints with an all-natural hemp CBD oil topical that penetrates quickly, can be applied easily, and leaves your skin refreshed. Product Highlights: - Grown & Made in USA - Deliciously flavored with an orange essence - 30-Day Risk-Free Trial - 3rd Party Lab Tested for Quality - #1 Rated Customer Service Learn more at populum.com
on January 6th, 2020
great
on January 6th, 2020
Awesome and helps sore muscles.
on October 22nd, 2019
I work at a desk job so I often suffer from tight neck/upperback area issues. I keep it at my desk and use daily and I have noticed a difference over time and using it everyday. The cooling is a great instant relief but getting the CBD in there every day has helped to loosen up my muscles!